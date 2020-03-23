Left Menu
Coronavirus: Anti-CAA 'Mumbai Bagh' protest put on hold

Nearly two months after it began, the anti-CAA protest at Nagpada here, which came to be known as the 'Mumbai Bagh' protest, was put on hold from Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak, its participants said. The protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR, was going on since January 26 this year.

"The protesters have started returning home due to the coronavirus outbreak and also because section 144 has been imposed in the state. The stir has been put on hold temporarily. But it will resume again later," one of the protesters said. "We are equally willing to stop the spread of coronavirus by not gathering at the protest site. The protest will, however, continue online," a woman protester said.

