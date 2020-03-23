Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates

“This is part of our strategy to mobilize all arms of New Zealand’s economic infrastructure in our fight against the COVID-19 virus,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

Finance Minister signs MoU with RBNZ to support reducing lower interest rates
In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding has been created to establish a framework for this decision and any future decisions on alternative monetary policy. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government is backing the Reserve Bank's latest action to support the economy by reducing longer-term interest rates, meaning lower costs for businesses and mortgage holders, and a lower currency to help our exporters.

The Minister of Finance has signed a memorandum of understanding and a letter of indemnity with the Reserve Bank to enable it to undertake a programme of large scale purchases of New Zealand Government bonds on the secondary market up to a value of $30 billion over the next 12 months, to reduce interest rates and inject money into the economy.

"This is part of our strategy to mobilize all arms of New Zealand's economic infrastructure in our fight against the COVID-19 virus," Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

"We are all uniting together – the Government, the Reserve Bank, private businesses and the retail banks – to cushion the impact on New Zealand from this global pandemic."

Large Scale Asset Purchases* (LSAPs) have been widely used by central banks around the world in recent years, including in the United Kingdom, Eurozone, the United States, Sweden, and Japan. The Reserve Bank of Australia launched a programme of Government bond purchases on the secondary market last week. The technique is also known as Quantitative Easing.

This decision remains an independent one for the Reserve Bank. But, because the Reserve Bank is part of the Crown's balance sheet, it is necessary for an indemnity to be signed by the Minister of Finance.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding has been created to establish a framework for this decision and any future decisions on alternative monetary policy.

The move does not affect core Crown net debt, or the Government's operating balance other than reducing finance costs for the Government's borrowing programme.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi govt to HC.

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak Delhi govt to HC....

People queue up for milk in Amritsar, say they support COVID-19 lockdown

A day after Punjab Government announced a statewide lockdown till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus, city dwellers in Amritsar were standing in queues outside to procure milk on Monday. Upbeat about the governments deci...

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor shuts down plants for two days

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Monday said it is suspending production at all its plants for two days in order to safeguard its employees from the coronavirus pandemicIn view of COVID-19, and considering the safety and well being of...

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere. On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, mig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020