Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid lockdown, Delhi government to present its budget in Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:29 IST
Amid lockdown, Delhi government to present its budget in Assembly

Amid a lockdown in the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government will present its budget in the Assembly on Monday

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the presentation of the budget in the Delhi Assembly was necessary as the government would not be able to spend money from April 1 without its passage

"Today. Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly. Despite lockdown in Delhi, it is necessary to do this because without passage of budget, the government won't be able to spend money from April 1," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles announces her pregnancy

Tony-winning actor Ruthie Ann Miles has revealed that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a baby. The news comes two years after Miles and her four-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a driver crossing a street in ...

Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus

Saudi Arabias King Salman has announced a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew from Monday in a bid to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, the latest in a series of restrictions. The curfew -- from 7 pm until 6 am -- will be imposed for 21 d...

Amit Shah pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs Day Shaheed Diwas and said that their sacrifices will forever inspire the country. Shaheed Sukhdev, Bhagat Singh and Rajgu...

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak: Delhi govt to HC.

Eligible convicts will be granted special parole or furlough to decongest prisons in view of COVID-19 outbreak Delhi govt to HC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020