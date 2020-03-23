Left Menu
PM hails AI for courage, call of duty to fight coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the crew of Air India which has been evacuating stranded people from coronavirus-hit countries, a day after the airline complained that some "vigilante" resident welfare associations and neighbours were ostracising its crew members who went abroad as part of their duty

The airline in a press release on Sunday said it was alarming that in many localities Air India crew members were facing ostracisation because they travelled abroad to evacuate Indians

"Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona," the prime minister tweeted. He tagged a tweet from aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri who said, "When the going gets tough, the tough get going," posting a photograph of the crew of Air India Boeing 777 led by Captain Swati Raval and Captain Raja Chauhan who airlifted 263 Indians, mostly students, stranded in Rome.

