J&K: 5 suspected militants, their associates held in Kupwara

Security forces have arrested five suspected militants and their overground workers in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition at their instance, officials said here on Monday. A joint team of police and army on Sunday arrested the five from Keran area near the near the Line of Control (LoC) for their alleged involvement in militancy related activities, the officials said.

Arms and ammunition including eight AK assault rifles, 1,000 AK rounds, nine pistols and 77 hand grenades were recovered at their instance, the officials said. The arrest of the suspected militants and their overground workers and the recovery of weapons and explosives has foiled the designs of their masters to revive militancy in north Kashmir and unleash fresh wave of violence, they said.

