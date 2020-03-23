Left Menu
Vegetable prices increase in Kanpur amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid a lockdown imposed in the aftermath of the coronavirus scare, the prices of vegetables have witnessed an increase in Kanpur on Monday.

Vegetable prices increase in Kanpur. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a lockdown imposed in the aftermath of the coronavirus scare, the prices of vegetables have witnessed an increase in Kanpur on Monday. This comes after a lockdown was imposed in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

People in large numbers were seen at the Ramadevi market early morning to buy vegetables during the lockdown. "Prices of vegetables are increasing due to this lockdown. Prices of potatoes have reached Rs. 120 per kg," said a buyer at the market.

The lockdown has been imposed in 16 districts by the government as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

