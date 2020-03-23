Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Police deployed in 7 districts of Haryana to enforce lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:50 IST
Coronavirus: Police deployed in 7 districts of Haryana to enforce lockdown

Police personnel were on Monday deployed in strength to enforce lockdown in seven districts of Haryana, including Gurugram after the state government put in place emergency measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Police put up barricades at many places and were seen stopping vehicles and sending back many people to their homes after ascertaining that they were out for non-essential work.

However, people having medical or any other emergency and those connected with maintaining essential and emergency services were being allowed. People were also allowed to come out from their homes a for short period to buy essentials like bread, milk and medicines.

The Haryana Government has ordered a lockdown in seven of its 22 districts--Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula from 9 pm on Sunday to March 31. The state has so far reported 12 positive cases that include eight from Gurugram, one each from Panchkula, Faridabad, Panipat and Sonipat, health department said.

A police personnel on duty in Gurugram along the Delhi-Gurugram border said any vehicle passing through the highway was being stopped. "We are allowing only those to travel who have been given exemption by the government or anyone having any medical emergency. "Those who are being allowed include patients having emergency, doctors, bank, airport or government officials going on duty. Anyone who is found to be out without any justifiable reason is being sent back to their home,” he told the media.

Police in Faridabad had also put up barricades at multiple places to enforce the lockdown. "People who are exempted from lockdown that includes those connected with maintaining essential services are being allowed. On finding that people who do not have any urgency and are coming out of their homes without valid reason are being sent back," said a police official in Faridabad.

"We are trying to persuade people not to come out of their homes unless there is some emergency," he added. In Sonipat, police had put up barricades on the national highway and elsewhere to enforce the lockdown.

In Panchkula too, police could be seen persuading people to go back to their homes. Any person found violating the containment measures shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), an order issued by state's Home Department had said earlier.

All essential and emergency services will remain functional during the lockdown period, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said while appealing people not to panic or worry. The lockdown period in seven districts started immediately after 14-hour-long 'Janata curfew' ended at 9 pm on Sunday.

Haryana government has deployed six IAS officers in the seven districts for planning, coordination and monitoring the implementation of all activities for the prevention and control of COVID-19, in addition to their present duties. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government has also deputed 3 IAS officers and 2 HCS officers in the control rooms set-up in Haryana Civil Secretariat and New Haryana Civil Secretariat here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Combatting COVID-19: SAD to donate one month's salary to Punjab CM Relief Fund

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD parliamentarians and legislators on Monday announced to donate their one month salary to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to assist the Punjab government in its efforts to provide treatment and succour to COVID-19 pat...

Kejriwal govt to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the Delhi government will implement Ayushman Bharat--Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY health insurance scheme in the national capital. During election campaigning for De...

Spending money on COVID-19 is CSR for companies: MCA

Funds spent by companies to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will be eligible to be classified as corporate social responsibility CSR activity, the government said on Monday. This has been done as the World Health Organisation WHO has ...

CM Rawat orders strict enforcement of lockdown in U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate. Heavy barricading was done on the streets at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020