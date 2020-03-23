Left Menu
Comments invited on amendment in Motor Vehicle Rules for colour blind people

It had been reported that the citizens with a certain degree of color blindness can be provided with a driving license and this is being done in many countries of the world.

It had been reported that the citizens with a certain degree of color blindness can be provided with a driving license and this is being done in many countries of the world.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments from all stakeholders including the general public on the proposed amendment in the Motor Vehicle Rules for enabling color blind people to procure a driving license. A Notification to this effect has been issued on the 16th last, which can be seen at www.morth.gov.in.

It was brought to the notice of the Ministry that the Colour Blind citizens were not being able to get the driving license made although they are able to perform all functions properly except identifying colors. The matter was sympathetically examined consulting the Medical experts. It had been reported that the citizens with a certain degree of color blindness can be provided with a driving license and this is being done in many countries of the world.

Being sensitive to the issues raised and considering the demand of such citizens, the Ministry has issued a draft notification GSR 176 E, dated 16 March 2020 for an amendment to Form 1 and 1A of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for solociting comments and suggestions from all stakeholders.

The suggestions or comments can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: jspb-morth@gov.in) upto 15th of April, 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

