Coronavirus: Assam's Dima Hasao district put under lockdown

The Dima Hasao district in Assam was placed under a five-day lockdown, beginning March 24 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Monday. Essential services and other works of urgent nature will be exempted from the purview of the lockdown, the District Information Officer said.

"CEM, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council declares lockdown in Dima Hasao for five days (March 24-28) to prevent possibilities of an outbreak and spread of CoronaVirus," she said. The district border will be sealed and no vehicles from outside will be allowed to enter, she added.

"Government employees will work from home and should be available when called for," the officer said. The order by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council authority comes after strict restrictions were imposed by Jorhat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Nalbari and Cachar district administrations in the last two days.

