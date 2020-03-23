Pondy comes under lockdown from Monday night to Mar 31: CM

(Eds: Adds inputs) Puducherry, Mar 23 (PTI): Curfew is being imposed in the entire union territory of Puducherry from 9 pm on Monday till March 31 to contain spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy announced. None should come out of their homes and all vehicular movements would be suspended unless for genuine and compelling reason, with police asked to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew, he told reporters here on Monday.

Puducherry has so far reported only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mahe, an enclave of the union territory in Kerala. Narayanasamy said that although the situation was not alarming in the UT, "We cannot remain slack as it might explode at any time." The administration has readied 150 beds at the Government Dental College and in the ESI hospitals here to meet any need for admitting people with symptoms of COVID-19.

The Chief Minister also said all bars and liquor shops in would remain closed from 6 pm on Monday till this month-end. But, shops dealing with provisions, vegetables, medicines and milk as also retail outlets of petrol and diesel and LPG dealers would carry on business as usual, he added.

Strict vigil would be maintained on other shops and establishments. "Industries and other enterprises would be closed from Monday till the end of this month`, he said.

Food delivery kiosks were also directed not to operate business till this month-end, in case there was any violation, strict action would be taken against them. Narayanasamy appealed to those who had scheduled celebrations of marriages to put off the functions after March 31.

All funeral ceremonies should be completed in three hours there should be no gathering of more people. Only intra-state bus services would be operated and the vehicles from outside the Union Territory would not be permitted to enter Puducherry as the border points had been sealed.

Health, Revenue and Police departments were geared to ensure that the curfew was adopted in letter and spirit..

