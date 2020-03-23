Left Menu
Number of COVID-19 cases in T'gana rises to 33

(EDS: Updates with fresh cases) Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI): The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana rose to 33, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday. "The number of people affected by coronavirus so far in this state reached 33," he told reporters here.

The number of suspected cases with the government is 97. There has been no casualty due to COVID-19 in Telangana and no patient had to be put on ventilator, he said.

All patients are getting cured, he said. Observing that one patient has already been discharged from hospital after recovery, Rajender said the discharge of other patients would start in another two-three days.

He said a media bulletin issued earlier on Monday by the state government put the number of cases at 30. Rajender said it has come to the notice of government that some foreign returnees, who are supposed to be in quarantine at homes, were moving out of them.

Government would definitely take action against those who did not follow government guidelines, he said. Such persons would be located with the help of cell phone tower locations, he said.

He appealed to the people to complain if any foreign returnees in their apartments, localities or villages did not follow the government guidelines. The Health Minister appealed to the people to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown directives for effective containment of the virus.

