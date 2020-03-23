Left Menu
National Forensic Science University Bill introduced in LoK Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:29 IST
A bill to establish a National Forensic Sciences University by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University was introduced in LoK Sabha on Monday. Introducing the National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said it is also proposed to declare the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences, New Delhi as an institution of national importance.

The minister said the criminal justice covers the entire gamut of processes through which crimes are investigated, criminals identified and apprehended, judged, punished and steps taken to prevent recidivism. He said the forensic sciences, criminology and applied behavioural sciences play a critical role in criminal investigations and prevention of crimes.

Though, augmentation of machinery and equipment in the forensic facilities in several states is done through procurement, the availability of trained and qualified manpower to use the same for criminal investigation is lacking. Reddy said the National Forensic Science University Bill, 2020 will address this gap as it is proposed to establish a National Forensic Sciences University by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, established under the State Act, that is, the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University Act, 2008.

It is also proposed to declare the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences, New Delhi, as an institution of national importance, the bill said. According to the bill, the National Forensic Sciences University seeks to facilitate and promote studies and research, and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and technology and other related fields for strengthening criminal justice system in the country.

It would be a teaching, research and affiliating university, and may affiliate colleges and other institutions in the states and Union territories. Apart from imparting education, the proposed university would also set up centres of excellence in the area of forensic sciences and provide modern facilities in these areas. The university will grant degrees and other academic distinctions; make the university open to all persons irrespective of gender, race, caste, creed, disability, domicile, ethnicity, social or economic background.

