Coronavirus: MHA asks states to take action against those harassing people from Northeast

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:43 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:43 IST
The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to take action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus. It said such incidents are racially discriminatory and painful to the victims.

The ministry's communication comes a day after a woman from Manipur alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her "corona" in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ministry said it had come to its notice that people from the Northeast have been facing harassment after the occurrence of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

There have been cases where people, including athletes and sportspersons, from the Northeast have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. "This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them. It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your State/UT may be sensitised to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported," it said. PTI ACB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

