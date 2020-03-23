Coronavirus: MHA asks states to take action against those harassing people from Northeast
The Union Home Ministry has asked all states to take action against those who harass people from the Northeast by linking them with the novel coronavirus. It said such incidents are racially discriminatory and painful to the victims.
The ministry's communication comes a day after a woman from Manipur alleged that an unidentified man spat on her and called her "corona" in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ministry said it had come to its notice that people from the Northeast have been facing harassment after the occurrence of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.
There have been cases where people, including athletes and sportspersons, from the Northeast have been harassed by linking them to COVID-19. "This is racially discriminatory, inconvenient and painful to them. It is requested that all law enforcing agencies in your State/UT may be sensitised to take appropriate action in cases of harassment when these are reported," it said. PTI ACB HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Home Ministry
- Northeast
- Manipur
- Delhi
- COVID
ALSO READ
Over 700 cases filed, nearly 2,400 held for northeast Delhi violence
Delhi Police has filed 702 cases, either detained or arrested 2,387 people so far in connection with northeast Delhi violence: officials.
CBSE announces new dates for board exams in riot-hit northeast Delhi; Class 12 papers to begin from March 31, Class 10 from March 21.
New dates for CBSE board exams in riot-hit northeast Delhi: Class 12 papers to begin from Mar 31, Class 10 from Mar 21
Tibetan Youth Congress Northeast organise motorcycle rally to mark 61st Uprising Day