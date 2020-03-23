Coronavirus: Clear files without delay, Arunachal Dy CM tells

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday directed the officers of the planning and finance department to clear all files of the health department without any delay so that necessary measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak can be taken. Mein, who also holds the planning and finance portfolio, convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation.

He assured providing all kinds of support to the health department to carry out activities to prevent an outbreak in the state. Mein said that participation of every people in the community-based measures and close monitoring of the situation to mitigate the spread of coronavirus are very crucial.

He appealed to the people not to panic during the lockdown period and follow the instruction of the state government. Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, who was also present in the meeting, said that the state government is taking every possible preventive measure to tackle the emerging situation.

The doctors, nurses and all health workers are working round the clock to monitor the situation in the state, he added. Home Minister Bamang Felix assured providing assistance to the health department to create awareness among the masses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

