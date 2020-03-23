Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Clear files without delay, Arunachal Dy CM tells

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:54 IST
Coronavirus: Clear files without delay, Arunachal Dy CM tells

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday directed the officers of the planning and finance department to clear all files of the health department without any delay so that necessary measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak can be taken. Mein, who also holds the planning and finance portfolio, convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation.

He assured providing all kinds of support to the health department to carry out activities to prevent an outbreak in the state. Mein said that participation of every people in the community-based measures and close monitoring of the situation to mitigate the spread of coronavirus are very crucial.

He appealed to the people not to panic during the lockdown period and follow the instruction of the state government. Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, who was also present in the meeting, said that the state government is taking every possible preventive measure to tackle the emerging situation.

The doctors, nurses and all health workers are working round the clock to monitor the situation in the state, he added. Home Minister Bamang Felix assured providing assistance to the health department to create awareness among the masses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi congratulates Chouhan on being sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, describing him as an able administrator. Congratulations to Shri ChouhanShivraj Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pr...

Former DR Congo health minister convicted of embezzling Ebola funds

A former health minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo and his financial advisor were sentenced on Monday to five years of forced labor for embezzling more than 400,000 from the countrys Ebola response funds, a court order showed.Oly ...

Assam transport min meets airport, rail officials over supply

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday held discussions with senior airport officials and those of the railways for better coordination. He urged the stakeholders in the sector to work in unison and make necessary arrange...

COVID-19:DSP booked for not informing son's arrival from

A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday. According to police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020