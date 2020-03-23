Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vegetable rates soar as people rush to market in Hyderabad amid Telangana lockdown

A large number of people were seen rushing to vegetable market at Madannapet here as the Telangana government announced a lockdown in the state in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:54 IST
Vegetable rates soar as people rush to market in Hyderabad amid Telangana lockdown
People were seen rushing to vegetable market at Madannapet here as the Telangana government announced a lockdown in the state in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of people were seen rushing to vegetable market at Madannapet here as the Telangana government announced a lockdown in the state in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Vendors were selling vegetables at a relatively higher price. While the cost of tomatoes surged to Rs 60, green chillies were being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

"Tomatoes are being priced at Rs 60. Price of okra used to be Rs 30 per kg, but at present, it is being sold between Rs 60 to Rs 70. All of a sudden, curfew was imposed. We could not stock the daily essentials," one of the buyers at the market said. Another buyer said, "People of Telangana are suffering due to COVID-19. Although the essentials are available during the lockdown, their prices have increased manifold. We request authorities to bring their prices down."

The Telangana government had announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state has reported 21 positive cases of the deadly virus, whereas the nationwide tally stood at 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi congratulates Chouhan on being sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, describing him as an able administrator. Congratulations to Shri ChouhanShivraj Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pr...

Former DR Congo health minister convicted of embezzling Ebola funds

A former health minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo and his financial advisor were sentenced on Monday to five years of forced labor for embezzling more than 400,000 from the countrys Ebola response funds, a court order showed.Oly ...

Assam transport min meets airport, rail officials over supply

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday held discussions with senior airport officials and those of the railways for better coordination. He urged the stakeholders in the sector to work in unison and make necessary arrange...

COVID-19:DSP booked for not informing son's arrival from

A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday. According to police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020