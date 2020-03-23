Vegetable rates soar as people rush to market in Hyderabad amid Telangana lockdown

A large number of people were seen rushing to vegetable market at Madannapet here as the Telangana government announced a lockdown in the state in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Vendors were selling vegetables at a relatively higher price. While the cost of tomatoes surged to Rs 60, green chillies were being sold at Rs 150 per kg.

"Tomatoes are being priced at Rs 60. Price of okra used to be Rs 30 per kg, but at present, it is being sold between Rs 60 to Rs 70. All of a sudden, curfew was imposed. We could not stock the daily essentials," one of the buyers at the market said. Another buyer said, "People of Telangana are suffering due to COVID-19. Although the essentials are available during the lockdown, their prices have increased manifold. We request authorities to bring their prices down."

The Telangana government had announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state has reported 21 positive cases of the deadly virus, whereas the nationwide tally stood at 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

