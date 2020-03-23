Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prohibitory orders imposed in Haridwar's urban areas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Haridwar
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:57 IST
Prohibitory orders imposed in Haridwar's urban areas

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed to prevent large gatherings in the urban areas of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district amid the statewide lockdown in view of the coronavirus threat. The prohibitory orders will remain in force till 5 pm on March 31, City Magistrate Jagdish Lal said.

With the prohibitory orders in force, five or more people will not be allowed to gather at one place without the permission of the administration, he said. All locals, foreigners or people from outside the state will have to stay indoors during the period in compliance with the guidelines of social distancing, he said.

Stern action will be taken against those who misuse social media platforms to spread misinformation aimed at creating fear in the minds of people, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi congratulates Chouhan on being sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan on taking oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, describing him as an able administrator. Congratulations to Shri ChouhanShivraj Ji on taking oath as CM of Madhya Pr...

Former DR Congo health minister convicted of embezzling Ebola funds

A former health minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo and his financial advisor were sentenced on Monday to five years of forced labor for embezzling more than 400,000 from the countrys Ebola response funds, a court order showed.Oly ...

Assam transport min meets airport, rail officials over supply

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday held discussions with senior airport officials and those of the railways for better coordination. He urged the stakeholders in the sector to work in unison and make necessary arrange...

COVID-19:DSP booked for not informing son's arrival from

A case has been registered against a DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter, who later tested positive for coronavirus, from London recently, police said on Monday. According to police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020