Prohibitory orders imposed in Haridwar's urban areas

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed to prevent large gatherings in the urban areas of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district amid the statewide lockdown in view of the coronavirus threat. The prohibitory orders will remain in force till 5 pm on March 31, City Magistrate Jagdish Lal said.

With the prohibitory orders in force, five or more people will not be allowed to gather at one place without the permission of the administration, he said. All locals, foreigners or people from outside the state will have to stay indoors during the period in compliance with the guidelines of social distancing, he said.

Stern action will be taken against those who misuse social media platforms to spread misinformation aimed at creating fear in the minds of people, he said..

