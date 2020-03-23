Delhi govt proposes Rs 3,723 cr outlay for development of unauthorised colonies, slum clusters

The Delhi government on Monday proposed an outlay of Rs 3,723 crore in its budget 2020-21 for development of unauthorised colonies and slum clusters. Presenting the budget in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the AAP government is committed to provide better living conditions in unauthorised colonies and development work has been started there in fast track mode.

"Development work has been completed or in progress at 1,281 out of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Work in all these colonies will be completed by the end of 2020-21," he said. "For the development of infrastructure in these colonies, I propose a budget provision of Rs 1,700 crore in the budget estimates of 2020-21 against the revised estimate of Rs 1,520 crore in 2019-20," Sisodia said.

He announced 'Chief Minister Local Area Development' scheme to supplement the general development work at the local level, and allocated Rs 400 crore for it, in addition to Rs 450 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Punrothan Yojana'. The deputy chief minister also announced 'CM Mohalla Suraksha Yojana' with an outlay of Rs 100 crore, aiming to take care of the safety and security of people. Sisodia said the government has notified 'Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna', under which the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is the nodal agency to take up in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers by providing them 'pucca' houses as promised by the government under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' during elections.

The DUSIB will shift people living in 138 JJ clusters to two-bedroom houses with a toilet, bathroom and kitchen each, and the work shall be completed in the next two to three years, he said..

