Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt proposes Rs 3,723 cr outlay for development of unauthorised colonies, slum clusters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:13 IST
Delhi govt proposes Rs 3,723 cr outlay for development of unauthorised colonies, slum clusters

The Delhi government on Monday proposed an outlay of Rs 3,723 crore in its budget 2020-21 for development of unauthorised colonies and slum clusters. Presenting the budget in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the AAP government is committed to provide better living conditions in unauthorised colonies and development work has been started there in fast track mode.

"Development work has been completed or in progress at 1,281 out of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. Work in all these colonies will be completed by the end of 2020-21," he said. "For the development of infrastructure in these colonies, I propose a budget provision of Rs 1,700 crore in the budget estimates of 2020-21 against the revised estimate of Rs 1,520 crore in 2019-20," Sisodia said.

He announced 'Chief Minister Local Area Development' scheme to supplement the general development work at the local level, and allocated Rs 400 crore for it, in addition to Rs 450 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Sadak Punrothan Yojana'. The deputy chief minister also announced 'CM Mohalla Suraksha Yojana' with an outlay of Rs 100 crore, aiming to take care of the safety and security of people. Sisodia said the government has notified 'Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna', under which the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is the nodal agency to take up in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers by providing them 'pucca' houses as promised by the government under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' during elections.

The DUSIB will shift people living in 138 JJ clusters to two-bedroom houses with a toilet, bathroom and kitchen each, and the work shall be completed in the next two to three years, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi urges industry leaders to continue working from home amid COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets, he said that the government is working to ensure economic stability...

COVID-19: Bajrang Punia to donate six months' salary to Haryana's relief fund

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday pledged to donate his sixth months salary towards Haryanas COVID-19 Relief Fund. The wrestler announced it on his Twitter account.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine peo...

COVID-19: Vistara says it is cleaning aircraft after each flight

Vistara on Monday said that it is cleaning its aircraft after each flight to curb the spread of coronavirus. The airline also announced a temporary fleet-wide removal of all reading material from seatback pockets, including the Vistara in-f...

Lockdown: 2 Aurangabad Shiv Bhojan centres to give 600 free

Two Shiv Bhojan centres runwith Shiv Sena funds in Maharashtras Aurangabad on Mondaydistributed 300 free thalis and plan to scale up the figure to600 in a day for those affected by the lockdown in view of thenovel coronavirus outbreak, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020