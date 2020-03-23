Left Menu
With 15 new Covid-9 cases in a day, Maha count reaches 89

Maharashtra continued to report highest single-day cases with 15 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 89. Of these 11 are from Mumbai, three from Thane, Vasai- Virar and Navi Mumbai, all part of the commercial capital's metropolitan region, and one from Pune, according to an official statement.

"The total number of Covid-19 patients is now 89. Out of 14 positive patients in Mumbai (metropolitan) region, nine got the infection from their family member or friends who have earlier tested positive for the pandemic disease, while the remaining five have a travel history from Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Australia and England," it said. "One more relative of the Covid-19 woman patient admitted in Pune's Bharti Hospital tested positive today. She does not have any travel history, leaving authorities worried about where she got the infection from," an official said.

The official also claimed the Philippines citizen, a Covid-9 patient, who died also had pre-existing complexities like diabetes and asthma. The evening report stated there are now 35 positive patients in Mumbai, followed by 16 in Pune, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad and five in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan, Nagpur and Yavatmal have reported four cases each while Ahmednagar and Thane have two patients each.

Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri and Vasai Virar have reported one positive patient each, taking the total number to 89, the report said. The state has seen two Covid-19 deaths so far.

A total of 255 people are currently under quarantine in the state and these include both confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases. Quarantine facilities have admitted 2,144 people so far of which 1,889 have tested negative.

