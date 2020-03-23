Army postpones recruitment rally in J-K

The Army on Monday announced the postponement of its 10-day major recruitment rally slated to take place in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir next month in view of the coronavirus outbreak

The rally was meant for eligible candidates of all the 10 districts of Jammu province, a defence spokesman said

"In view of COVID-19, Army Recruitment Rally scheduled to be held at ALG, Rajouri from April 20 to 29 for eligible candidates of Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur districts of J&K has been postponed till further order," the defence spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

