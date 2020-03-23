Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army postpones recruitment rally in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:05 IST
Army postpones recruitment rally in J-K

The Army on Monday announced the postponement of its 10-day major recruitment rally slated to take place in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir next month in view of the coronavirus outbreak

The rally was meant for eligible candidates of all the 10 districts of Jammu province, a defence spokesman said

"In view of COVID-19, Army Recruitment Rally scheduled to be held at ALG, Rajouri from April 20 to 29 for eligible candidates of Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur districts of J&K has been postponed till further order," the defence spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus pandemic "accelerating", WHO says it advising Olympics on risk

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded worldwide and from nearly every country, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, call...

COVID-19: Odisha extends lockdown to 14 districts

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday extended the lockdown from five to 14 districts. The state government has extended lockdown to Puri, Nayagarh, Ja...

France's Macron, China's Jinping say G20 summit needed to combat virus

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed a summit of the G20 group of nations to coordinate the worlds economic and public health response to the coronavirus outbreak is necessary, Macrons office said ...

Former Scottish first minister Salmond cleared of sex charges

Scotlands former first minister Alex Salmond was on Monday acquitted of attempted rape and a string of sexual assaults, including one of intent to rape. The 65-year-old, who led the Scottish National Partys unsuccessful 2014 campaign for in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020