Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till Mar 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:27 IST
Assam to be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till Mar 31

Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The decision has been taken by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and disclosed by State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Essential services like pharmacies, medical, water supply, banking and petrol pumps will be exempted from the purview of the lockdown. The state border will be sealed and no vehicles, barring those on essential duties, will be allowed, Sarma said. In his video conference with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to review the situation in the state over COVID-19, Sonowal asked them to closely monitor their respective districts to check coronavirus transmission and ensure complete adherence of the lockdown.

So far, no positive case or coronavirus has been reported in Assam. The chief minister asked the DCs and SPs to enforce the lockdown in their respective jurisdiction and put a close monitoring system in place to make all the essential commodities available to the public.

He also asked them to keep a watch on the traders so that there was no hoarding of essential items and spike in the prices of essential commodities. Sonowal said the people should maintain self-quarantine, emphasising that the golden protocol to check the transmission of the deadly virus was observance of social-distancing and 'avoidance of all kinds of social gathering.

The chief minister, however, said with cooperation from the people, the severity of the new coronavirus and its fatality could be minimised to a great extent. Sonowal also asked the DCs to take the help of 'gaon burahs' (village headmen) 'line sardars' (headman) in the tea garden areas and other organisations to generate awareness and make the people understand in details the severity of the virus and the rate at which it spreads from one infected person to others.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 433, including 402 active cases and seven deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. PTI TR ACB HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative

Angela Merkels initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a...

Coronavirus pandemic "accelerating", WHO says it advising Olympics on risk

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded worldwide and from nearly every country, the head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, call...

COVID-19: Odisha extends lockdown to 14 districts

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Monday extended the lockdown from five to 14 districts. The state government has extended lockdown to Puri, Nayagarh, Ja...

France's Macron, China's Jinping say G20 summit needed to combat virus

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed a summit of the G20 group of nations to coordinate the worlds economic and public health response to the coronavirus outbreak is necessary, Macrons office said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020