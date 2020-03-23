Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra 97 as 8 more test positive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:51 IST
Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra 97 as 8 more test positive

With eight more people testing coronavirus positive on Monday evening, the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 97 Monday evening, health officials said. Of the eight, four are from Islampur tehsil in Sangli district, while three are from Mumbai and one from Satara, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day cases with 15 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours. Of these 11 are from Mumbai, three from Thane, Vasai- Virar and Navi Mumbai, all part of the commercial capital's metropolitan region, and one from Pune, according to an official statement.

"Out of 14 positive patients in Mumbai (metropolitan) region, nine got the infection from their family member or friends who have earlier tested positive for the pandemic disease, while the remaining five have a travel history from Dubai, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Australia and England," it had said. "One more relative of the Covid-19 woman patient admitted in Pune's Bharti Hospital tested positive today. She does not have any travel history, leaving authorities worried about where she got the infection from," an official said.

The official also claimed the Philippines citizen, a Covid-9 patient, who died also had pre-existing complexities like diabetes and asthma. The report had stated that there are now 35 positive patients in Mumbai, followed by 16 in Pune, 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad and five in Navi Mumbai. Kalyan, Nagpur and Yavatmal have reported four cases each while Ahmednagar and Thane have two patients each.

Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri and Vasai Virar have reported one positive patient each, taking the total number to 89, the report said. The state has seen two Covid-19 deaths so far.

A total of 255 people are currently under quarantine in the state and these include both confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases. Quarantine facilities have admitted 2,144 people so far of which 1,889 have tested negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coming together as community will keep our cities safe from COVID-19: Leander Paes

Indian tennis star Leander Paes on Monday said that coming together as a community will keep our cities safe and also help us to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Lauding the peoples effort of abiding the Janta Curfew called by...

Bolivia sex workers protest coronavirus curfew

A nighttime curfew imposed by the Bolivian president to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the Andean country faces opposition from sex workers, who say their already precarious livelihoods are at stake. In a neighborhood of El Al...

Euro zone bonds find steadier ground; Bund yields ease

The euro zones bond markets steadied on Monday after days of heightened volatility as investors assessed the impact of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to contend with the impact from the coronavirus pandemic. Germanys debt agency unvei...

Libyan combatants resume fighting despite coronavirus truce call

Renewed bombardments were reported by both sides in Libya on Monday after a pause in fighting that followed the main combatants agreeing to a ceasefire because of the coronavirus epidemic. The United Nations last week backed a call for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020