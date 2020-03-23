Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIC to dispose cases on basis of written submissions only

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:20 IST
CIC to dispose cases on basis of written submissions only

The Central Information Commission on Monday decided to continue disposal of cases only on the basis of written submissions of parties as Delhi is placed under lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, an order said. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting convened by Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka following the shutdown and an advisory by the Department of Personnel and Training on preventive steps to contain the spread of the virus.

The officials observed that being a "quasi-judicial" body, the panel will take call on case to case basis any request for personal appearance during its hearings for disposal of appeals and complaints filed by RTI applicants.  The Commission will also explore "intensive use of technology of tools" for the disposal of cases during the lockdown following which a review of situation will be done on March 31. "The Commission is using technology in a big way. I did audio/video conference today and good response," Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka told PTI.

It was a surprise for many applicants to get a call directly from the Chief Information Commissioner who kept disposing cases from home using audio conference, sources close to him said. Julka said if this experiment of audio conference gets successful, the Commission may institutionalise it to save time, money and energy of applicants and government officials.

The Commission, burdened with over 35,000 pending appeals and complaints is on a tight rope to prevent increase in the backlog and follow the lockdown to ensure safety of applicants, officials and it staffers.  "In view of the extraordinary situation requiring extraordinary action, disbursement of salary for all officers and staffers including those working as contractual consultants will be done on the basis of salary drawn for the month of February 2020 as far as possible," the minutes of the meeting said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Greece must take action to end violence against migrants at border: UN expert

Greece must take immediate action to end the violence against migrants and asylum seekers at the border between Turkey and Greece, an independent UN human rights expert said on Monday, expressing alarm at reports of violence at the hands of...

UN chief calls for immediate global ceasefire as coronavirus fire rages on

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world, emphasising that it is time to put armed conflict in lockdown and focus on the fight against the rapidly-sprea...

Czech government extends ban on most shops, movement

The Czech government has extended an order closing most shops and restaurants and limiting peoples movement until April 1, continuing measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Monday.The order...

World Athletics says ready to shift 2021 world champs for Olympics

World Athletics said Monday it was prepared to shift the world championships in 2021 in order to accommodate a potential move of this years coronavirus-threatened Tokyo Olympic Games. The world championships are scheduled to be held in Oreg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020