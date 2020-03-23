Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece must take action to end violence against migrants at border: UN expert

Migrants who managed to cross into Greece were allegedly intercepted by Greek border guards, detained, stripped, looted and pushed back to Turkey. 

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:19 IST
Greece must take action to end violence against migrants at border: UN expert
“The right to individual assessment is the cornerstone of human rights and refugee protection”, warned Mr. González Morales. “It cannot be put on hold”. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Greece must take immediate action to end the violence against migrants and asylum seekers at the border between Turkey and Greece, an independent UN human rights expert said on Monday, expressing alarm at reports of violence at the hands of some Greek security officers and unidentified armed men.

"I am very concerned about the reported pushbacks of asylum seekers and migrants, which constitutes a violation of the prohibition of collective expulsions and the principle of non-refoulement," said Felipe González Morales, Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.

On 1 March, Greece suspended for 30 days, asylum applications for anyone who crossed the border irregularly, which prompted the Special Rapporteur to urge the country to "immediately reverse its decision", saying it "has no legal basis in international human rights law".

Migrants who managed to cross into Greece were allegedly intercepted by Greek border guards, detained, stripped, looted and pushed back to Turkey.

And alleged excessive use of force seems to have led to deaths and injuries, including the death of a Syrian asylum seeker.

"The right to individual assessment is the cornerstone of human rights and refugee protection", warned Mr. González Morales. "It cannot be put on hold".

He pointed out that returning people without due process "will inevitably result in cases of refoulement to situations where they may face the risk of death, torture, ill-treatment, persecution or other irreparable harm".

Humanitarians in crosshairs

The Special Rapporteur also raised the alarm over an increase in hostility and violence against humanitarian workers, human rights defenders and journalists working at the border and in the Greek Aegean Sea.

"Greece has the responsibility to ensure that migrants and those assisting them are protected from threats and attacks", he said. "The authorities should condemn promptly and ensure accountability for any such acts."

The independent UN expert has shared his concerns with the Greek Government along with the relevant European Union institutions and the Government of Turkey.

The Special Rapporteurs are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system. They are independent of any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shattered by years of war, Syria braces for coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus to Syria brings the prospect of a deadly outbreak to a population devastated by nine years of war, with ravaged hospitals and tightly-packed camps likely to accelerate infection, doctors and aid workers said on Mon...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.Secretary Pompeo ...

Report: Redskins acquire QB Allen from Panthers

The Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Per Rapoport, the Redskins sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Allen, who will be r...

Road blockade, hearse unavailability delay cremation of

The last rites of an elderly man, who became the first casualty of COVID-19 in Bengal, was considerably delayed as wary locals put up a road blockade in the citys Nimtala area to stop government officials from cremating him, saying it could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020