UN chief urges warring parties to lay down weapons to fight against COVID-19

The ceasefire would allow humanitarians to reach populations that are most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has now been reported in more than 180 countries. 

UN chief urges warring parties to lay down weapons to fight against COVID-19
The UN chief called on warring parties to pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity, and “silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes”.   Image Credit: ANI

In an appeal issued on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19: the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind.

"The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war", he said. "That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put the armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives."

The ceasefire would allow humanitarians to reach populations that are most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has now been reported in more than 180 countries.

So far, there are nearly 300,000 cases worldwide, and more than 12,700 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As the UN chief pointed out, COVID-19 does not care about nationality or ethnicity, or other differences between people, and "attacks all, relentlessly", including during wartime.

It is the most vulnerable - women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized, displaced and refugees - who pay the highest price during the conflict and who are most at risk of suffering "devastating losses" from the disease.

Furthermore, health systems in war-ravaged countries have often reached the point of total collapse, while the few health workers who remain are also seen as targets.

The UN chief called on warring parties to pull back from hostilities, put aside mistrust and animosity, and "silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes".

This is crucial, he said, "to help create corridors for life-saving aid. To open precious windows for diplomacy.  To bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to COVID-19."

While inspired by new rapprochement and dialogue between combatants to enable joint approaches to push back the disease, the Secretary-General said more still needs to be done.

"End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world", he appealed. "It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

