Four Covid-19 patients in Sangli had travelled to Saudi Arabia
The four members of a family in Maharashtra's Sangli district, who tested positive for the new coronavirus on Monday, had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia, an official said. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the four hail from Islampur in Sangli district and belong to one family.
The four people, two of them women, had recently travelled to Saudi Arabia, he said. They are among the eight new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday. With this, the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has shot up to 97 by Monday evening, health officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
