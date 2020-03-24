Left Menu
Coronavirus: HP CM announces Rs 500-cr relief package for poor

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the needy, which includes Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus outbreak. About 1.5 lakh workers registered with the Building and Construction Workers Board will be provided Rs 2,000 as one-time relief, he added.

Besides, ration including flour and rice for two months will be given to targeted public distribution system card holders, he added. Of the Rs 500 crore, Rs 160.2 crore as first quarter pension will be released to social security pension holders in the first week of April.

Elaborating, the CM said Rs 3,000 as first quarter pension will be provided within a fortnight to about 5.34 lakh beneficiaries, including about 1.25 lakh widows and disabled persons. Besides, the Department for the Empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and Specially Abled has also been directed to take immediate steps to provide pension to 50,000 new eligible persons, he added.

The CM said increased honorarium will be released from April 1 to the workers employed by in various government departments such as anganwadi workers, ASHAs, stitching teachers, mid-day meal workers, water guards and panchayat chowkidars. Similarly, he said daily wagers and outsourced workers will get increased wages from April 1.

The CM said all state government offices except those notified as essential services will remain closed from March 24 to 26..

