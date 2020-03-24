Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jama Masjid to remain closed for public till March 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:07 IST
Jama Masjid to remain closed for public till March 31

The iconic Jama Masjid will remain closed for public till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the imam of the mosque, said on Monday. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus as many people who travel abroad also come to offer prayers at the mosque, he said. During this period, the daily chorus in the mosque will remain unaffected but people will not be allowed to offer prayers. Around 2,000 people offer prayers at the mosque every day, while the number swells to 10,000 on Fridays, he said.

"As a precautionary measure, we are closing the mosque for offering prayers till March 31. We have appealed to people to offer prayers inside their homes during this time," Bukhari told PTI. Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) has also appealed to people to make special prayers to fight the disease.

JUH president Maulana Arshad Madani said coronavirus has engulfed the entire world. "The human being, despite all his educational and scientific advancements, has no option to deal with this disease. I appeal to all citizens of the country to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from this pestilence and must follow the instructions issued by the World Health Organisation and the central health ministry," Madani said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....

Myanmar confirms first coronavirus cases

Myanmar confirmed its first cases of coronavirus late Monday after weeks of increasing scepticism over the under-developed southeast Asian nations claims to be free of the disease. The country of 54 million people had been the worlds larges...

Soccer-FIFA teams up with WHO to support fight against pandemic

Soccers global governing body FIFA has joined with the World Health Organisation WHO in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with the organisations president Gianni Infantino calling for teamwork to tackle the crisis.Infantino joined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020