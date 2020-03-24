Mumbai civic body to sanitise its offices, hospitals

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday directed the fire brigade to sanitise all major civic establishments, including hospitals. The BMC has directed to the fire brigade to sanitise its headquarters, ward offices and civic-run hospitals, using sodium hypocloric solution.

According to fire brigade officials, they are going to use 'quick response vehicles', for sanitising the establishments. Currently, Maharashtra has 97 COVID-19 cases, a majority of them from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.