23-year-old Manipur woman tests positive for COVID-19, first case in North-East

A 23-year-old woman in Manipur with recent travel history to the United Kingdom was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. This is the first case from the northeast region of the country. Manipur is among the states and union territories that are under a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There is a complete lockdown in as many as 560 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people. Three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha -- have announced lockdown in select districts with the governments continuously monitoring the situation and ready to extend the restrictions to other districts as well. The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has announced restrictions on certain activities.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Central government has taken several steps to contain the spread of the virus, including stoppage of all incoming passenger traffic on 107 immigration check posts at all airports, seaports, land ports, rail ports, and river ports.

The Indian Railways has also cancelled all passenger train operations till March 31. (ANI)

