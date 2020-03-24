Left Menu
Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana

  PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 11:58 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:58 IST
Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. The Haryana government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts till March 31 but later decided to extend the measure to the entire state.

However, all essential and emergency services are exempted, officials said. During the lockdown, all commercial establishments, shops and factories will remain closed, except those dealing in essential commodities like food, grocery, medicines, etc., they said.

Other essential services such as water supply, sanitation and electricity supply are also exempted from the lockdown, the officials said. Public transport services, including taxis and auto-rickshaws, will be off the roads in the state, they said.

"We will ensure that the lockdown is strictly enforced, though essential and emergency services will be maintained," state Home Minister Anil Vij said. Police personnel and administration officials could be seen appealing to the people at many places across the state to stay indoors.

State borders will remain sealed during the lockdown period and inter-state bus services suspended. Section 144 of the CrPC which prohibits the assembly of five or more people has been imposed in the state.

Those violating the lockdown will invite punishment under the law, Vij warned while appealing to people to cooperate with the government. So far, 14 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

On Monday, the state government announced a special financial aide of Rs 1,200 crore per month for the poor and low income groups like daily wagers, labourers, street vendors and construction workers..

