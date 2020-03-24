Complete lockdown in 32 states, UTs across country due to COVID-19

Thirty-two states and Union Territories (UTs) have announced complete lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country, informed the Central government on Tuesday. There is a complete lockdown in as many as 560 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.

Earlier, the complete lockdown was imposed in 30 districts, as of now, almost the entire country is in lockdown to restrict public movement in an attempt to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. Three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha -- have announced lockdown in select districts with the governments continuously monitoring the situation and ready to extend the restrictions to other districts as well.

The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has announced restrictions on certain activities. The Indian Railways has suspended all passenger train operations till March 31 in view of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

