Iltija Mufti welcomes Omar Abdullah's release from detention

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Tuesday welcomed National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah's release from nearly eight months of detention. However, Iltija Mufti, whose mother is still under detention under the Public Safety Act, said for all its talk of women power and women emancipation, the Centre seems to fear women the most – referring to her mother's continued detention.

"Glad he will be released. For all their talk of nari Shakti & women emancipation, seems like this regime fears women the most (sic)," Iltija wrote on Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle. She has been tweeting from her mother's handle ever since the PDP president and former chief minister was detained in August last year.

Omar Abdullah's release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

The NC leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.