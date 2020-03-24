Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iltija Mufti welcomes Omar Abdullah's release from detention

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 12:20 IST
Iltija Mufti welcomes Omar Abdullah's release from detention

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Tuesday welcomed National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah's release from nearly eight months of detention. However, Iltija Mufti, whose mother is still under detention under the Public Safety Act, said for all its talk of women power and women emancipation, the Centre seems to fear women the most – referring to her mother's continued detention.

"Glad he will be released. For all their talk of nari Shakti & women emancipation, seems like this regime fears women the most (sic)," Iltija wrote on Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle. She has been tweeting from her mother's handle ever since the PDP president and former chief minister was detained in August last year.

Omar Abdullah's release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

The NC leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One expects shortened season of 15-18 racesFormula One expects to run a shortened season of 15-18 grands prix once racing can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully dur...

Thailand decrees state of emergency to control coronavirus

Thailands prime minister says his government has agreed to declare a state of emergency to implement stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet agreed Tuesday at its weekly meeti...

Lawyers approach HC over restrictions on Delhi govt's advocates' welfare scheme

Several lawyers Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to extend the benefit of Chief Ministers Advocates Welfare Scheme to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi BCD irrespective of whet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020