Sikkim to be under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till Mar 31

  • Gangtok
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 12:30 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 12:30 IST
Sikkim will be placed under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus, a senior official announced. Jacob Khaling Rai, the political secretary to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, said in a video message that the decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sikkim has not reported any positive case of coronavirus, which has infected nearly 500 people in the country. During this week-long lockdown, all shops and business establishments will remain shut throughout the state, he said.

Private vehicles and taxis will not be allowed to ply, Rai said. Essential services such as pharmacies, petrol pumps, LPG supply and movement of government and Army vehicles have been kept out of the purview of the lockdown.

Other essential services such as telecom, internet, postal, banks and ATMs will remain operational during the period. Civil defense personnel will also be exempted..

