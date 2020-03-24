JK CPI(M) welcomes revocation of PSA against Omar

Senior CPI(M) leader in J-K M Y Tarigami welcomed the revocation of PSA against former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday and called for restoration of 4G mobile internet services and mobilisation of all resources to contain the spread of coronavirus in the UT. National Conference vice-president Abdullah was released after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked. He spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

"This (release of Omar) is a welcome move … We reiterate our demand for release of all those who have been arrested since August 5, especially those kept in different jails outside Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami told PTI. He also urged the administration to focus on mobilisation of all resources and do everything possible to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

"The present situation also demands immediate restoration of the 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir," he added. 4G mobile internet service was snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Currently, 2G mobile internet services are available in the region.

