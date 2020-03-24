Coronavirus: Curfew in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district

A curfew was imposed in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The curfew was clamped by the administration on receiving reports of people coming out on roads in several areas of Kangra despite a lockdown imposed since Sunday, they added.

Kangra is the only district in the hill-state where three cases of COVID-19 have been detected. While one of them died on Monday, two have been quarantined at a hospital since Friday.

