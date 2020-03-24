Coronavirus: Private sector doctors, paramedics in Srinagar volunteer services

The Srinagar district administration on Tuesday received an overwhelming response to its appeal to doctors and paramedics in private sector to volunteer their services in the fight against coronavirus. "I can't believe this! 36 mails in 5 minutes. Confident #Kashmir against #COVID. Please send Name, Age, Qualification, Mobile, Address, Accommodation needed(Yes/No), any special requirement. we will get in touch by evening. Love you all," Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted

He had put out another tweet some time earlier asking if there were any volunteer doctors and paramedics from private sector willing to aid government efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "Non-Govt Doctors and Paramedics who may wish to volunteer for community services along with our outstanding doc colleagues in pry healthcare & surveillance may join District Disaster Management Authority," Chaudhary had tweeted. The district disaster management authority headed by the deputy commissioner has promised to provide vehicles, personal protection equipment, security, accommodation, food and other logistics to the volunteers

"This is just to extend a helping hand to our doctors already in field," Chaudhary said.

