Coronavirus: Curfew in Chandigarh to be relaxed on Wednesday

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:04 IST
The curfew clamped in Chandigarh to check the spread of coronavirus will be relaxed on Wednesday, the UT administration said as it assured people of no scarcity of items of daily need. The administration is planning to give sector-wise relaxation in the city, officials said on Tuesday.

"We will give Sector wise relaxation or door to door sell/delivery of essential items from tomorrow," Manoj Parida, Advisor to UT administrator, said. The supply of milk, vegetables, grocery items, medicines and newspapers will be maintained, he said.

"Planning is on to ensure supply of milk, vegetable, grocery items, medicines, newspaper to citizens. Please be patient for a day, today. Relaxation (in curfew) will come tomorrow, today we are studying the impact," Parida said in his tweet. People in the city kept to their homes as the curfew came into force on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to implement the restrictions.

Government employees tasked with emergency and essential services were, however, allowed to attend their duties on production of official ID cards. Chandigarh has so far reported seven positive coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the cricket stadium in sector 16 and the sports complex in Manimajra have been declared as temporary jails till prohibitory orders remain in place, keeping in view the urgencies due to the outbreak of COVID-19, an order issued by Chandigarh's Home department said..

