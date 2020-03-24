Left Menu
COVID-19: Five districts in Kerala impose Section 144

Five districts in Kerala, including Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram and Ernakulam, have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC to ensure a complete lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:19 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five districts in Kerala, including Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram and Ernakulam, have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC to ensure a complete lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. The district administration of Pathanamthitta said that Section 144, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, would be enforced in the district soon.

Other districts are also likely to impose prohibitory orders to prevent people coming out in large numbers. Out of total 95 COVID-19 cases in the state, maximum numbers have been reported in Kasaragod. The district collector of Kasaragod has warned that people unnecessary stepping out of their houses may face arrest.

He also added that passports of non-resident Indians, who returned from foreign countries, will also be seized in case they are not cooperating with the health authorities or violating home quarantine measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

