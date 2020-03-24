Left Menu
Covid-19: Passenger rails halted till March 31, Goods trains exempted

Stepping up measures to contain the spread of coronavirus infection and maintain social distancing, the Indian Railways has suspended the running of all passenger trains till March 31 but continued the operations of good trains carrying essential supplies amid the worst health crisis witnessed by the nation.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:42 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Stepping up measures to contain the spread of coronavirus infection and maintain social distancing, the Indian Railways has suspended the running of all passenger trains till March 31 but continued the operations of good trains carrying essential supplies amid the worst health crisis witnessed by the nation. "Railways are ensuring supply of essentials by moving Goods Trains carrying Foodgrains, Coal, Patroleum, Oil, Lubricants, Milk, Vegetables etc., which is very important for the society. Railway is dedicated to serve the nation in the time of crisis," the Northern Railway said on Twitter.

"In order to ensure essential supplies, Railway is working 24X7. Though all passenger carrying trains have been stopped up to 31.03.2020, but Frieght trains are still running in the service of the nation," the thread added. The administration said that the services of the Indian Railways had never stopped its operations even during 'war period,' but given the current circumstances, it further urged people to stay within their houses and cooperate with the proactive measures undertaken by the government to contain the global pandemic.

"Indian Railways never stopped even during the war period. Please understand the seriousness of the situation - stay in the city, the city, the house in which you are living now, stay safe! This time is not suitable for going out or traveling," it said. "Given the current circumstances and various proactive steps have been taken by the administration to prevent the spread of the corona virus in the country, please cooperate in following them. Maintain social distance and do not go in crowded places at all," the Railway Ministry tweeted earlier.

Railway stations across the country wore a deserted look after the administration suspended train services from yesterday. Meanwhile on Sunday, the Indian Railways stated that the Zonal Railways have been advised to ensure strict adherence to the instructions.

To make it more convenient for the passengers, full refund for all cancelled trains "will be provided as per the liberalized Refund Rules," the administration said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

