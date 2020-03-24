COVID-19: Labour Minister issues advisory to support construction workers

In the backdrop of the outbreak of COVID-19, numerous measures are being taken by the Government to give relief to workers. To support unorganized construction workers who sustain their livelihood on daily wages, an advisory has been issued today by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister of State, I/C, Labour and Employment to all Chief Ministers/ LGs of all the States/UTs. In the advisory, under Section 60 of the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996 all State Governments/UTs have been advised to transfer funds in the account of construction workers through DBT mode from the Cess fund collected by the Labour Welfare Boards under the BOCW cess Act. About Rs, 52000 crore is available as cess fund and about 3.5 crore construction workers are registered with these Construction welfare Boards.

(With Inputs from PIB)

