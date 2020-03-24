Country should have taken coronavirus threat more seriously: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government is criminally culpable of not defining specifications of personal protection equipment for doctors and health workers till March 2, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying the country should have taken the coronavirus threat more seriously. Gandhi had said on February 12 that the government should take the coronavirus threat seriously and must address the issue immediately, failing which the country and its people may suffer.

"I am feeling sad, because this was completely avoidable. We had time to prepare. We should have taken this threat much more seriously and have been much better prepared," he said on Twitter. Gandhi also retweeted a post of a doctor Kamna Kakkar, who said she is frustrated in view of shortage of N95 masks and took a swipe at the beating of 'thalis' and applause on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government is criminally culpable of not defining specifications of personal protection equipment for doctors and health workers till March 2 and demanded answers from the prime minister.

"Dear PM,the government is criminally culpable of not defining 'Specifications' of Personal Protection Equipment for Doctors-Health Workers between 1st Feb-2nd March, 2020; Permitting export of PPE material, Masks, Ventilatos upto 19th March. Nation needs to know," he said on Twitter. "Dear PM, This is what is wrong with your strategy to fight COVID-19. Doctors-Nurses-Health Workers don't need mere 'taali mention' but 'protection' of N-95 Masks, Hazmat Suits/Shields, Gloves/Goggles/Shoe Covers. Listen to the clarion call of this government doctor," he said, citing some public comments made by doctors.

