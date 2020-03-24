Three new COVID-19 cases in Chennai, TN tally reaches 15

Three new cases of COVID-19, all with foreign travel history, have been reported in Chennai on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 15. "A 74-year-old male and a 52-year-old female who returned from the USA are afflicted by the coronavirus. A 25-year-old female who returned from Switzerland is also infected. They are residents of Porur, Purasaivakkam, Keelkattalai respectively," said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

"The patients are in isolation and are stable," he added. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday said that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country. The order will come into effect from today at 6 pm.

However, the shops of essential products such as milk, vegetable and grocery will remain open and exempt from the order. In India, there are 451 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

