Lockdown to be enforced strictly:Spl passes for those working

in essential services, says DGP Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI): With Kerala recording 28 positive cases of coronavirus on March 23, the highest on a single day in the state, the government on Tuesday said the lockdown imposed since midnight would be enforced strictly and separate passes issued to those working in essential services. "Passes will be provided for those who are under the exempted category like people working in medical shops or provisional stores. Others must not roam around," Kerala police chief Loknath Behrara told reporters here.

He said there was no complete ban on taxis and they could move around for emergencies like carrying medicines. "But those using their own vehicles should have a valid reason if they are venturing out," he said.

Behara stressed the need for "self-imposed discipline" among people to ensure that they do not unnecessarily come out in public spaces. "It's not that we are going to enforcefor the sake of enforcement. It's for society and for all of us. People need to understand that. If they coume out in large numbers in their private vehciles, we will stop them," he said.

Kerala went in for a total lock down from midnight on Monday with 28 new positive cases, the highest on a single day, being reported, taking the total number of people under treatment in the state to 91 and over 64,000 under surveillance..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.