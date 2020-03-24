Vardhan lauds NCDC’s role in containment & management of COVID-19

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday reviewed the status of containment and management of COVID-19 in the country and emphasised on the quality and sturdiness of community surveillance and contact tracing in tackling the disease. As on date, cumulatively 1,87,904 persons are under surveillance, and around 35,073 have completed the 28-day observation period. Of the total samples tested (12,872), 2,023 samples have been tested by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), an official statement said

Of these, 52 have tested positive for COVID-19, it said. Vardhan also visited the NCDC control room and the testing laboratories, and reviewed the current status with the senior officials. He interacted with the National Health Mission (NHM) MDs and senior surveillance officers of the states/UTs through video conferencing. The minister said NCDC is taking a lead role in undertaking investigation of the disease outbreak all over the country employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools. He appreciated the public health surveillance and response management, technical guidance, laboratory support and 24x7 helpline for COVID-19 undertaken by NCDC. Appreciating the work of the call centre staff at NCDC control room and the scientists engaged in tests and research, Vardhan said, “You all form our frontline warriors, who through supporting people with correct, timely and vital information, are rendering yeoman service to the nation." “I salute the scientists who are working with the testing procedures, and putting themselves at risk in their line of duty," he added

In all, more than 2 lakh calls have been answered and responded to at the control room, while nearly 52,000 e-mails have been answered. Vardhan also lauded the dedication, hard work and sincerity of all surveillance officers and encouraged them to continue the fight with renewed vigour. Reviewing the status of containment and management of COVID-19 in the country with the NHM MDs, the health minister emphasised on the quality and sturdiness of community surveillance and contact tracing. “It is the need of the hour that all the people who are either in home or facility quarantine, need to maintain strict vigil, and practice the laid down protocols of social distancing, and personal hygiene. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly, pregnant women and small children," he stated. Vardhan also appealed to the citizens that they should cooperate with the government authorities, help each other by sharing authentic information and suppress the misconceptions and rumours regarding COVID-19. PTI PLB SRY

