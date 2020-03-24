Left Menu
Cab secy asks states to immediately identify, earmark hospitals to deal with COVID-19 cases

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:40 IST
Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday asked state governments to immediately identify and earmark hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak

In a letter to chief secretaries of all the states, Gauba also said it is absolutely essential that surveillance and contact tracing of all positive cases is taken up and no suspected or high risk person is left out.  "All states should immediately identify and earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID-19 cases and ensure that they are in a state of full readiness to deal with the situation in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases," he said.

