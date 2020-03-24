Virus: Nagpur's lake samaritan feeds poor affected by lockdown

Nagpur, Mar 24 (PTI)A man renowned for workingtirelessly and for free to fish out bodies from GandhisagarLake in Nagpur was on Tuesday seen feeding pavement dwellershit hard by the lockdown in place to combat the novelcoronavirus outbreak

Jagdish Khare said hundreds of people living onfootpaths depend on temples, charitable organisations and almsfrom people to get their daily meals, all of which are now onhold due to the near total shutdown in the city

"I have collected food for 300-400 people and we aremaking the rounds of the footpath giving it to the homeless,"Khare said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.