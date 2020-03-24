Left Menu
Six students from Nanded stranded in Mauritius: Chavan

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said six hotel management students from Nanded, who went to Mauritius for internship, are unable to return home due to cancellation of international flights following the coronavirus pandemic. Chavan has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to speak to the Centre and get the stranded students' visa extended to save them from facing further trouble.

In the letter to Thackeray, Chavan, who hails from Nanded district, said these students were due to return to India on Tuesday following completion of four-month-long internship which was part of their hotel management course. "Their Mauritian visa expires tomorrow (Wednesday)," the minister said.

Cavan said the students tried to get in touch with the Indian embassy in the island nation for assistance, but did not get any response. The Congress minister urged Thackeray to speak to the Centre to get their visa extended.

"If that is not done, the students can be in legal trouble since their stay will become illegal. The Indian embassy in Mauritius should help them with accommodation as well," he said. "Similarly, the students should be given air tickets to facilitate their return to India by the first available flight after normalcy is restored," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has spread to more than 150 countries, has caused large-scale disruption in global flight operations..

