Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have grain stock to last for 6 months, don't panic: Bhujbal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:22 IST
Have grain stock to last for 6 months, don't panic: Bhujbal

As Maharashtra is in lockdown for tackling the coronavirus epidemic, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal assured on Tuesday that the state has enough foodgrain stock to last for six months. Despite restrictions on movement of vehicles, the supply of essential commodities will be unaffected, he said, asking people not to do panic-buying.

"We have enough stocks to last for six months," he told reporters. Shops and outlets selling food grains, vegetables, meat, fish and medical shops have been excluded from the lockdown, the minister said, appealing people to cooperate with the government.

"Mathadi workers (head loaders who work in wholesale vegetable and grain markets) and farmers are also humans and their safety is also important. Don't crowd the markets. Cooperate with the police," he said.

People should not panic, Bhujbal said, stressing that maintaining hygiene and social distancing was important. The minister also warned against hoarding and black- marketing. "If essential commodities including masks and sanitizers are black-marketed or hoarded, it would be punished with seven years' imprisonment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release delay, production halts due to COVID-19, more on ‘Black Day’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh's opposition leader Khaleda Zia to be freed from jail-minister

Bangladesh will suspend the jail sentence of its ailing former prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia and release her for a period of six months, the nations law minister said on Tuesday. We have decided to release her on humanita...

Modern-day Mayflower sets sail from Poland ahead of 400th anniversary voyage

Four hundred years after the Mayflower crossed the Atlantic from Britain to the United States, a group of engineers plan to have a crewless-ship also named the Mayflower, navigate itself along the same route. The voyage is due to begin in S...

Japan PM Abe: Agreed with IOC's Bach on idea of delaying Olympics one year

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed on the idea of delaying the Tokyo Olympics by about one year. Abe was speaking to reporters after a phone call with IOC Preside...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021 - IOC and Japanese organisers

The International Olympic Committee and Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed, and held no later than the summer of 2021, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Tuesday.After a call wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020