Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra mount to 106, 3 deaths reported: state health minister
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the total coronavirus cases rose to 106 in the state and three deaths were reported so far.
On Monday, a 65-year-old coronavirus patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. The patient recently returned from the United Arab Emirates.
According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)
