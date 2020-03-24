COVID-19: Haryana creates revolving fund; to appoint recently selected 447 docs

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PT) In an effort to contain coronavirus, the Haryana government on Tuesday decided to appoint over 400 recently selected doctors besides creating a revolving fund of Rs 100 each for the departments at the forefront of the battle against the infection. Among the other health measures, the government decided to notify hospitals for the treatment of the victims apart from allowing private laboratories at four places to conduct tests.

The cost of tests referred to the private laboratories will be borne by the state government. The private testing labs will be mandated to inform the Health Department regarding reports of all cases, including the cases not referred by it.

These decisions were taken during a meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee held under the chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora here on Tuesday, an official statement said. The government decided to immediately issue appointment letters to 447 doctors selected recently. They will be appointed as medical officers.

A revolving fund of Rs 100 crore each for the the Medical Education and Research, Health, Revenue, Home and Urban Local Bodies departments was created. It was decided that the appointment letters will be issued to the doctors in relaxation of the conditions of character verification and medical examination.

The panel also decided to augment the existing government testing facilities. Apart from this, the supply of N-95 masks will be expedited by coordinating with the suppliers so that the emergency staff and officials on duty could be provided with the same on emergent basis.

The supply of essential medicines, especially hydro chloroquine and chloroquine, will be ensured in sufficient quantity. Private ambulances can be requisitioned on need basis by the deputy commissioners.

However, it will be ensured that the critical cases, including delivery cases, are prioritised as per the existing practice. The deputy commissioners will requisition at least five buses and trucks for maintaining and transporting essential personnel and commodities.

It will also be ensured that private retail vendors do not charge exorbitant prices for essential items like vegetables and fruits. The Home Department will ensure that appropriate directions are issued to the police personnel so that the supply of essential commodities or services remains uninterrupted.

They will also make sure that the transit of essential goods and personnel to neighbouring states like Himachal, Punjab is not hindered. Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday.

The Haryana government had earlier ordered a lockdown in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts till March 31 but later decided to extend the measures to the entire state. However, all essential and emergency services are exempted, officials said.PTI SUN AAR RDK RDK

